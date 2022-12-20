Markets Wrap – Tue, 20 Dec ‘22: Stocks recover losses, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Tuesday’s volatile session in the red. Erasing early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex managed to close above 61,700 while the Nifty 50 settled below 18,400. The Nifty fell to a day’s low of 18,202 but towards the end of the session, it recovered over 180 points. The Sensex pared losses to recoup almost 600 points from an intraday low of 61,102.The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were TCS (up 1.26%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.73%), Axis Bank (up 0.61%), Ultra Tech Cement (up 0.50%) and IndusInd Bank (up 0.43%) while Tata Motors (down 1.88%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.34%), Larsen Toubro (down 1.29%) and Bharti Airtel (down 1.23%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 103.90 points or 0.17%, settling at 61,702.29 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 35.15 points or 0.19% to 18,385.30. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT rose 0.20% while Bank Nifty fell 0.12%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in red, falling 33.35 points or 1.07% to 3,073.77 on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged by 259.01 points or 1.33% to 19,094.80. Nikkie 225 of Japan tanked 669.61 points or 2.46% at 26,568.03. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 185.23 points or 1.69% to 10,804.26. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 18.88 points or 0.80% to 2,333.29.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,350.97, down 10.34 points or 0.14% at 3:00 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 7.10 points or 0.57% at 1,230.99. France’s CAC was trading 39.49 points or 0.61% lower at 6,433.80. Germany’s DAX was down 50.51 points or 0.36% at 13,891.23.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 162.92 points or 0.49% to 32,757.54 on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 159.38 points or 1.49% to 10,546.03 and the S&P 500 dipped 34.70 points or 0.90% to end at 3,817.66.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.05% to 82.7475 against the US dollar at 3:15 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54798.00 up 538 points or 0.99% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 1487 points or 2.20% at 68999.00 at 3:20 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were down 0.47% at $74.84 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 0.60% higher at $80.30 at 3:20 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:20 PM (IST) was trading at $16,825.62, up by 0.35% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $323,701,684,069. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,209.65, up by 2.03% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $148,022,414,074.