Markets Wrap – Tue, 14 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex fall, rupee depreciates; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Domestic indices concluded Tuesday’s session broadly in red amid negative global market sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 settled below 17,050, and the banking stocks index, Bank Nifty, concluded below 39,450. The top gainers on the NSE Nifty 50 were Titan, BPCL, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS and HDFC Life.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 111.00 pts or 0.65% to 17,043.30 and BSE Sensex plunged 337.66 pts or 0.58% to 57,900.19. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 153.30 pts or 0.39% to 39,411.40, Nifty IT sank 1.65%, Nifty Auto was down 0.89%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.90% and Nifty FMCG was down 0.58%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Tuesday’s session broadly in the red territory with the major indices falling over 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 2.27%, South Korea’s KOSPI tumbled 2.57%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 crashed 2.19% and China’s Shanghai Composite index sank 0.72%

US Markets

The US market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.28%, S&P 500 dipping 0.15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.45%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.39% to 82.24 against the US dollar at 3:25 PM (IST).

Gold futures for April delivery were down 192 points or 0.33% at Rs 57,450.00 at 3:30 PM (IST) while Silver futures on the multi-commodity exchange for May delivery were trading at Rs 66,076.00, down 576 pts or 0.86%.

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 2.41% at $73.00 while Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 1.93% lower at $79.21 at 3:30 PM (IST).