Markets Wrap – Tue, 14 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex surge, rupee depreciates; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian equity indices concluded Tuesday’s session broadly in green. The Sensex closed above 61,000 and the Nifty settled above 17,900. The top gainers of the Nifty 50 were UPL (up 3.61%), ITC (up 3.14%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.44%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.88%) and Adani Ports (up 1.86%) while Apollo Hospital (down 2.45%), Eicher Motors (down 2.23%), SBI Life (down 1.54%), BPCL (down 1.16%) and Grasim (down1.15%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex surged 600.42 points or 0.99% to 61,032.26 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 158.95 pts or 0.89% to 17,929.85. Sectoral indices ended mixed, Bank Nifty rose 0.89%, Nifty IT was up 0.99%, Nifty FMCG was up 1.03%, Nifty PSU Bank up 1.04% while Nifty Realty fell 1.84%. Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises shares jumped over 9% intraday after the company’s net profit rose to Rs 820 crore, compared to Rs 12 crore loss in the same period the previous year.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed mostly in green on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 9.12 pts or 0.28% to 3,293.28, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 175.45 pts or 0.64% to 27,602.77, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 12.94 pts or 0.53% to 2,465.64 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 50.66 pts or 0.24% to 21,113.76.

US Markets

US stock indices concluded in green on Monday, ahead of CPI inflation data, which is scheduled to be published today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 376.66 pts or 1.11% to 34,245.93, S&P 500 advanced 46.83 pts or 1.14% to 4,137.29 and Nasdaq climbed 173.67 pts or 1.48% to 11,891.79.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee fell marginally by 0.05% to 82.76 against the US dollar at 4:05 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 56,819.00 up 322 points or 0.57% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 8 points or 0.01% to Rs 66,136.00 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were down 1.43% at $78.99 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.09% lower at $85.63 at 4:08 PM (IST).