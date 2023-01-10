Markets Wrap – Tue, 10 Jan‘23: Stocks fall, rupee gains; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic equity indices concluded Tuesday’s session in the red territory with Sensex settling below 60,200 and Nifty below 17,950. Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and SBI were among the top losers on the Nifty, while Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corp and Divis Labs were the gainers. Sectorally, PSU Bank index fell over 2%, while Nifty Bank and Infra indices declined 1% each. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5% each.

Indian stock market

BSE Sensex fell 631.83 pts or 1.04% to close at 60,115.48, and NSE Nifty 50 was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20. Among individual stocks, TCS shares dropped over 2% on mixed December quarter results, while Tata Motors’ shares surged over 6% as the retail sales of automaker Jaguar Land Rover rose 5.9% on-year in Q3FY23.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the red, falling 6.58 points or 0.21% to 3,169 on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by 56.88 points or 0.27% to 21,331. Nikkei 225 of Japan advanced 201 points or 0.78% to 26,175. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index climbed 50.75 points or 0.34% to 14,802.96. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.12 points or 0.05% to 2,351.31.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,707, down 17 pts or 0.23% at 04:00 PM (IST). The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.58 points or 0.058% at 445.75. France’s CAC was trading 36.26 points or 0.52% lower at 6,870.31. Germany’s DAX was down 81.73 points or 0.56% at 14710.5.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 112.96 points or 0.34% to 33,517.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.99 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,892.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.36 points, or 0.63 percent, to 10,635.65 on Monday.

Rupee movement

Indian rupee closed 58 paise higher at 81.78 per dollar against previous close of 82.36.

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55864 down 114 points or 0.20% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 568 points or 0.82% at 68900.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 0.36% at $74.9 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.14% higher at $79.76 at 3:45 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:45 PM (IST) was trading at $17,262, up by 0.25% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $332,457,451,544. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,332, up by 0.88% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $$162,916,802,556.