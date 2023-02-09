Markets Wrap – Thu, 9 Feb ‘23: Stocks gain, rupee flat; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Thursday’s volatile session in green on weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty closed above 17890 and Sensex settled above 60800. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Bajaj Finserv (up 2.30%), Asian Paint (up 1.80%), Infosys (up 1.76%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.59%) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.51%) while Bharti Airtel (down 1.10%), UltraTech Cement (down 0.92%), Tata Motors (down 0.78%), Sun Pharma (down 0.65%) and HDFC (down 0.53%) were the losers.

“Following a weak start, Nifty recovered smartly by the end of the session. On the lower end, 17750 acted as support for the day, while on the higher end, the index moved above the previous session’s high. So far, the index has been able to protect 17,800 on a closing basis. On the lower end, support is placed at 17650. The resistance on the higher end is pegged at 18000/18200,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 142.43 points or 0.23% to 60,806.22 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 21.75 pts or 0.12% to 17,893.45. Sectoral indices ended mixed, Bank Nifty rose 0.04%, Nifty IT climbed 0.70%, Nifty Auto was down 0.52%, Nifty Metal was down 1.58% and Nifty Pharma dipped 0.44%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 38.28 pts or 1.18% to 3,270.38, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 340.84 pts or 1.60% to 21,624.36 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 22.11 pts or 0.08% to 27,584.35 and South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 2.12 or 0.09% to 2,481.52.

European Markets

European markets were trading in the green. England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,939.21, up 54.04 points or 0.69% at 4:00 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 18.67 points or 1.40% at 1,355.13. France’s CAC was trading 99.57 points or 1.40% higher at 7,219.40. Germany’s DAX was up 212.17 points or 1.38% at 15,624.22.

US Markets

The US equity indices ended the overnight session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.68 or 0.61% to 33,949.01, S&P 500 dipped 46.14 pts or 1.11% to 4,117.86 and Nasdaq Composite Index fell 203.27 or 1.68% to 11,910.52.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee traded flat, falling 0.03% to 82.51 against the US dollar at 4:10 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 57,281.00 up 66 points or 0.12% while Silver futures for March delivery were flat, down 2 points at Rs 67,631.00 at 4:10 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 0.25% at $78.67 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.28% higher at $85.33 at 4:11 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:15 PM (IST) was trading at $22,703.68, down by 2% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $437,845,396,087. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,633.25, down by 2.26% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $199,867,651,664.