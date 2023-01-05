Markets Wrap – Thu, 5 Jan ‘23: Stocks plunge, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices concluded Thursday’s session in the red territory with NSE Nifty closing below 18,000 and BSE Sensex below 60,400. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were ITC (up 1.91%), NTPC (up 1.77%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.75%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.27%) and Nestle India (up 1.22%) while Bajaj Finance (down 7.21%), Bajaj Finserv (down 5.10%), ICICI Bank (down 2.22%), Infosys (down 1.32%) and Power Grid (down 1.09%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 304.18 points or 0.50%, settling at 60,353.27 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 50.80 points or 0.28% to 17,992.15. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT fell 0.51% and Nifty Bank dropped 0.81%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the green, rising 31.70 points or 1.01% to 3,155.22 on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 259.06 points or 1.25% to 21,052.17. Nikkei 225 of Japan advanced 103.94 points or 0.40% to 25,820.80. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index climbed 122.21 points or 1.14% to 10,867.19. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 8.67 points or 0.38% to 2,264.65.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,613.56, up 28.56 points or 0.38% at 03:05 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 2.79 points or 0.21% at 1,276.36. France’s CAC was trading 26.77 points or 0.40% lower at 6,749.66. Germany’s DAX was down 26.94 points or 0.19% at 14,463.83.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 133.40 points or 0.40% to 33,269.77 on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 71.78 points or 0.69% to 10,458.76 and the S&P 500 advanced 28.83 points or 0.75% to end at 3,852.97.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.29% to 82.57 against the US dollar at 3:15 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55587.00 down 180 points or 0.32% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 779 points or 1.12% at 68539.00 at 3:35 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 2.58% at $74.77 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 2.54% higher at $79.82 at 3:38 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:45 PM (IST) was trading at $16,826.03, down by 0.13% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $323,810,422,819. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,249.69, up by 0.03% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $152,933,979,050.