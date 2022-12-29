Markets Wrap – Thu, 29 Dec ‘22: Stocks rise, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Thursday’s session in the green territory. The Sensex closed above 61,100 while the Nifty settled just below 18,200. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Bharti Airtel (up 2.39%), State Bank of India (up 2.10%), Axis Bank (up 1.63%), Tata Steel (up 1.50%) and ICICI Bank (up 1.16%) while Tata Motors (down 1.20%), Titan (down 1.04%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.76%), Larsen &Toubro (down 0.52%) and Nestle India (down 0.51%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 223.60 points or 0.37%, settling at 61,133.88 while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 68.50 points or 0.38% to 18,191.00. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT rose 0.36% and Nifty Bank climbed 0.99%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the negative territory, down 13.70 points or 0.44% at 3,073.70 on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by 157.77 points or 0.79% to 19,741.14. Nikkei 225 of Japan dipped 246.83 points or 0.94% at 26,093.67. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 93.12 points or 0.87% to 10,670.10. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 44.05 points or 1.93% to 2,236.40.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,468.59, down 28.80 points or 0.38% at 3:15 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 0.68 points or 0.05% at 1,239.21. France’s CAC was trading 1.66 points or 0.03% higher at 6,512.15. Germany’s DAX was up 19.85 points or 0.14% at 13,945.45.

US Markets

US markets ended the overnight session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 365.85 points or 1.10% to 32,875.71 on Wednesday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 139.94 points or 1.35% to 10,213.29 and the S&P 500 dropped 46.03 points or 1.20% to end at 3,783.22.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.08% to 82.8013 against the US dollar at 3:20 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54796.00 up 35 points or 0.06% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 38 points or 0.06% at 68975.00 at 3:20 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were down 2.38% at $77.08 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 2.01% lower at $81.59 at 3:25 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:25 PM (IST) was trading at $16,601.93, down by 0.44% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $319,521,107,318. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,198.64, up by 0.09% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $146,673,318,905.