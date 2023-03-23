Markets Wrap – Thu, 23 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex tumble, rupee gains; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian benchmark equity indices concluded Thursday’s volatile session in the red territory. Domestic indices rose in the early trading and fluctuated between green and red but breached the crucial levels in the last hour of trading. The BSE Sensex closed below 57,950, NSE Nifty 50 below 17100 and Bank Nifty concluded below 39,650. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Hindalco, Maruti, Nestle India, ONGC and Tata Motors while the losers were SBIN, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech and Asian Paints.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 84.90 pts or 0.49% to 17,067 and BSE Sensex tanked 289.31 pts or 0.50% to 57,925.28. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 382.15 pts or 0.96% to 39,616.90, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.65%, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 1.74%, Nifty IT fell 0.77%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.22%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Thursday’s session mostly in green. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 2.34%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.31% and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.17%.

US Markets

The US market ended the overnight session in negative territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking 1.63%, S&P 500 plunging 1.65% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling 1.60%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee gained 0.48% to 82.26 against the US dollar at 3:28 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 59,293 up 537 points or 0.91% while Silver futures for May delivery were up 371 points or 0.54% at Rs 69,680 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 0.96% at $70.22 while Brent Crude futures for May delivery were trading 0.83% lower at $76.05 at 3:30 PM (IST).