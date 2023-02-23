Markets Wrap – Thu, 23 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex in red, rupee gains; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Domestic indices ended Thursday’s session marginally lower but Nifty 50 managed to settle above 17,500 and Sensex above 59,600. Bank Nifty held the crucial level and closed above 40,000. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Hindalco (up 1.79%), Coal India (up 1.63%), Axis Bank (up 1.58%), JSW Steel (up 1.33%) and Tata Motors (up 1.29%) while Asian Paints (down 3.18%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.86%), Titan (down 1.63%), Divis Lab (down 1.56%) and IndusInd Bank (down 1.44%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 43.05 pts or 0.25% to 17,511.25 and BSE Sensex plunged 139.18 pts or 0.23% to 59,605.80. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty rising 5.65 pts or 0.01% to close at 40,001.55. Nifty Auto dipped 0.06%, Nifty IT dropped 0.03%, Nifty PSU Bank gains 0.53% and Nifty Metal climbed 0.35%.

US Markets

The US stock market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.26%, S&P500 dropping 0.16% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.13%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed mostly in the red territory on Thursday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.11%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.89%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.34%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 0.35%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.14% to 82.74 against the US dollar at 3:52 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,780.00, down 303 points or 0.54% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 506 points or 0.77% to Rs 64,932.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 0.57% at $74.37 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.61% higher at $81.09 at 3:55 PM (IST).