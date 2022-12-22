Markets Wrap – Thu, 22 Dec ‘22: Stocks dip, rupee rises; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Thursday’s session in the red. The Sensex closed below 60,850 while the Nifty settled below 18,150. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Sun Pharma (up 0.92%), UltraTech Cement (up 0.0.71%), Asian Paints (up 0.70%), Infosys (up 0.68%) and Kotak Bank (up 0.58%) while Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.45%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.43%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.26%), Tata Motors (down 2.08%) and Tata Steel (down 1.98%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 241.02 points or 0.39%, settling at 60,826.22 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 71.75 points or 0.39% to 18,127.35. In the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.23% while Nifty IT ended flat.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell marginally by 0.46% to end at 3,054.43 on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 518.73 points or 2.71% to 19,679.22. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 120.15 points or 0.46% higher at 26,507.87. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 170.7 points or 1.66% to 11,024.39. South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index climbed 27.78 points or 1.19% to 2,356.73.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,527.23, up 29.91 points or 0.40% at 3:50 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 2.75 points or 0.22% at 1,258.61. France’s CAC was trading 5.87 points or 0.09% higher at 6,586.11. Germany’s DAX was down 1.68 points or 0.01% at 14,096.14.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 526.74 points or 1.60% at 33,376.48. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 162.26 points or 1.54% at 10,709.37 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.82 points or 1.49% to end at 3,878.44.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.07% at 82.7625 against the US dollar at 3:45 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54953.00 down 118 points or 0.21% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 699 points or 1.0% at 69010.00 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 1.66% at $79.59 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 1.57% higher at $83.49 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:00 PM (IST) was trading at $16,850.78, down by 0.16% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $324,218,070,226. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $324,218,070,226, up by 0.12% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $149,065,169,943.