Markets Wrap – Thu, 2 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex tumble, rupee falls; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Domestic indices ended Thursday’s volatile session in the red territory. Nifty settled below the crucial 17330 level and Sensex closed below 58910. The Bank Nifty concluded below 40,400. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Ports (up 3.06%), Coal India (up 1.87%), BPCL (up 1.77%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.52%) and Hero Motocorp (up 1.39%) while Maruti Suzuki (down 2.60%), Axis Bank (down 2.44%), TCS (down 1.82%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.63%) and Infosys (down 1.62%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 129.00 or 0.74% to 17,321.90 and BSE Sensex tanked 501.73 or 0.84% to 58,909.35. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty slipping 308.35 pts or 0.76% to 40,389.80. Nifty Auto dipped 0.80%, Nifty IT dropped 1.26%, Nifty FMCG plunged 0.51% while Nifty Realty climbed 2.06%.

US Markets

The US markets ended the overnight session mostly lower with S&P 500 falling 0.47%, Nasdaq dipping 0.66% while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose marginally by 0.02%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed mostly in the red territory on Thursday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.05%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.62%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.06% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 0.92%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.10% to 82.59 against the US dollar at 3:22 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,765.00, down 65 points or 0.12% while Silver futures for May delivery fell 417 points or 0.65% to Rs 64,124.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were up 0.62% at $78.17 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.52% higher at $84.75 at 3:30 PM (IST).