Markets Wrap – Thu, 2 Feb ‘23: Stocks end mixed, rupee falls; Global markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic indices concluded Thursday’s volatile session on a mixed note. The BSE Sensex closed in green, above 59,900 while NSE Nifty 50 ended in red, below 17,650. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were ITC (up 4.72%), IndusInd Bank (up 3.78%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 2.38%), Infosys (up 1.97%) and Wipro (up 1.79%) while Bajaj Finserv (down 5.65%), State Bank of India (down 4.80%), IndusInd Bank (down 3.88%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.91%) and Sun Pharma (down 1.75%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 5.90 points or 0.03% to 17,610.40 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 224.16 pts or 0.38% to 59,932.24. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.39%, Nifty IT up 1.13%, Nifty FMCG up 2.28%, Nifty Metal down 4.35% and Nifty Pharma fell 0.40%. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises shares crashed nearly 30% for the second day in a row, closing at Rs 1564. Most of the Adani Groups stocks plunged today, dragging the Nifty index lower.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 29.90 pts or 0.90% settling at 3,284.92, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 19.77 pts or 0.07% higher at 27,346.88 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 229.85 pts or 1.05% at 22,072.18.

European Markets

European markets were trading in green. England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,779.27, up 18.16 points or 0.13% at 3:15 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 8.66 points or 0.65% at 1,336.53. France’s CAC was trading 36.91 points or 0.52% higher at 7,114.02. Germany’s DAX was up 197.32 points or 1.30% at 15,378.06.

US Markets

The US equity market ended marginally in the green on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve slowed the rate hike pace, increasing the key interest rate by 25 basis points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose marginally by 6.92 pts or 0.02% to 34,092.96, S&P 500 climbed 42.61 pts or 1.05% to 4,119.21 and Nasdaq closed 231.77 pts or 2% lower at 11,816.32.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.28% to 82.15 against the US dollar at 3:15 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 58,783.00 up 898 points or 1.55% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 1859 points or 2.66% at Rs 71,700.00 at 3:15 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 0.04% at $76.44 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.12% lower at $82.74 at 3:20 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:20 PM (IST) was trading at $23,808.72, up by 3.52% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $459,074,016,394. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,669.34, up by 6.06% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $204,283,158,965.