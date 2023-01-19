Markets Wrap – Thu, 19 Jan ‘23: Stocks sink, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Equity indices concluded Thursday’s muted session in negative territory amid weak sentiment in global markets. The NSE Nifty 50 closed above 18,100 while BSE Sensex settled below 60,900. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Tata Steel (up 0.73%%), Power Grid (up 0.64%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.49%), Axis Bank (up 0.47%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.44%) while Asian Paints (down 2.64%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.89%), Tata Motors (down 1.87%), Kotak Bank (down 1.73%) and Titan (down 1.52%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex settled 187.31 pts or 0.31% lower at 60,858.43. The Nifty 50 lost 57.50 pts or 0.32%, closing at 18,107.85. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.30%, Nifty IT advanced 0.05%, and Nifty Pharma dipped 0.28%. Among individual stocks, Asian paints shares fell 2.64% to Rs 2868.05 after the quarterly results missed market expectations.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Thursday’s session on a mixed note. China’s Shanghai Composite index ended 15.87 pts or 0.49% higher at 3,240.28 on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 27.02 pts or 0.12% to 21,650.98 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 385.89 or 1.44% to 26,405.23.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,783.25, down 47.93 points or 0.61% at 2:50 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 11.70 points or 0.88% at 1,323.24. France’s CAC was trading 54.87 points or 0.77% lower at 7,028.52. Germany’s DAX was down 129.60 points or 0.85% at 15,052.20.

US Markets

The US markets concluded in red on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 613.89 points or 1.81% to 33,296.96. The S&P 500 dropped 62.11 pts or 1.56% to 3,928.86 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 138.10 pts or 1.24% to 10,957.01.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.14% to 81.36 against the US dollar at 2:50 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 56,370.00 up 84 points or 0.15%. Silver futures for March delivery were down 293 points or 0.43% at 67,934.00 at 2:50 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were down 1.33% at $78.42 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.08% lower at $84.06 at 2:55 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 2:55 PM (IST) was trading at $20,788.26, down by 2.25% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $400,551,660,252. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,527.78, down by 3.32% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $186,961,743,391.