Markets Wrap – Thu, 16 Feb ‘23: Sensex, Nifty rise, rupee gains; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude, updates

Indian benchmark equity indices, managed to close the weekly F&O expiry session in the green territory. The BSE Sensex closed above 61,300 and the NSE Nifty 50 after moving in the range of 18,000.65 and 18,134.75 settled above 18000. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Tech Mahindra (up 5.58%), Nestle India (up 1.64%), Tata Steel (up 1.50%), NTPC (up 1.06%) and TCS (up 1%) while Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.92%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) (down 0.83%), Axis Bank (down 0.78%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.77%) and Tata Motors (down 0.55%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 44.42 pts or 0.07% to 61,319.51 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 20.00 pts or 0.11% to 18,035.85. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.24%, Nifty Auto dropped 0.22%, and Nifty FMCG dipped 0.09% while Nifty IT rose 1.62%, Nifty Realty climbed 1.33% and Nifty Metal advanced 1.23%. Among individual stocks, Nestle India shares rose 1.64% to Rs 19,562.05 after the company’s net profit jumped over 65% to Rs 628 crore in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2022, up from Rs 379 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 75 per share for the year 2022.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Thursday’s session mostly in green. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 194.58 pts or 0.71% to 27,696.44, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 175.50 or 0.84% to 20,987.67 and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 47.58 pts or 1.96% to 2,475.48 while China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 31.46 pts or 0.96% to 3,249.03.

US Markets

The US equity market ended the overnight session in the green territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 38.78 pts or 0.11% to 34,128.05, S&P 500 was up 11.47 pts or 0.28% to 4,147.60 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 110.45 or 0.92% to 12,070.59.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.11% to 82.71 against the US dollar at 3:20 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at 56,092.00 down 34 points or 0.06% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 23 points or 0.04% at 65,398.00 at 3:20 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were down 0.03% at $78.48 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.12% lower at $85.28 at 3:22 PM (IST).