Markets Wrap – Thu, 12 Jan ‘23: Stocks slip, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Thursday’s volatile session in the red. The BSE Sensex closed below 60,000 and NSE Nifty 50 below 17,900. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were UltraTech Cement (up 1.81%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.66%), HCL Tech (up 1.62%), Maruti (up 1.08%) and Nestle India (up 0.74%) while Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.11%), Axis Bank (down 1.54%), Tata Motors (down 1.40%), Kotak Bank (down 1.26%) and Bharti Airtel (down 1.12%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 147.47 pts or 0.25% to 59,958.03 and Nifty slipped 37.50 pts or 0.21% to 17,858.20. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.36% and Nifty FMCG dropped 0.36% while Nifty IT rose 0.43%. Among individual stocks, Paytm shares fell over 8% intraday.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Thursday’s session flat with a positive bias. China’s Shanghai composite index rose 1.61 points or 0.05% to close at 3,163.45, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.82 pts or 0.01% to 26,449.82, Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE 50 index rose 0.27 pts to 11,335.16 and South Korea’s KOSPI ended 5.57 pts or 0.24% ta 2,365.10.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,770.90, up 45.92 points or 0.59% at 4:00 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 6.63 points or 0.51% at 1,316.98. France’s CAC was trading 44.58 points or 0.64% higher at 6,968.77. Germany’s DAX was up 84.11 points or 0.56% at 15,032.02.

US Markets

The US equity indices ended Wednesday’s session in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 268.91 points or 0.80% to 33,973.01, S&P500 climbed 50.36 pts or 1.28% to 3,969.61 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index advanced 189.04 pts or 1.76% to 10,931.67.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.03% to 81.55 against the US dollar at 3:55 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55825.00 up 132 points or 0.24% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 584 points or 0.86% at 68557.00 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 1.01% at $78.19 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.09% higher at $83.57 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:00 PM (IST) was trading at $18,192.15, up by 4.22% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $350,240,830,340. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,400.35, up by 4.86% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $171,356,473,635.