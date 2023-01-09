scorecardresearch
Markets Wrap – Mon, 9 Jan ‘23: Stocks, rupee rise; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic indices ended in green with Sensex closing the day above 60,700 and Nifty above 18,100. Other Asian markets also concluded higher with Hang Seng rising over 360 points.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Updated:
On Monday, BSE Sensex rose 846.94 points or 1.41% ending at 60,747.31 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 241.75 points or 1.35% to 18,101.20.

Indian stock indices ended Monday’s session broadly higher with Sensex closing the day above 60,700 and Nifty above 18,100. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.59%), HCL Tech (up 3.37%), TCS (up 3.35%), IndusInd Bank (up 3.06%) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.92%) while Titan (down 2.12%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.21%), and Maruti (down 0.09%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 846.94 points or 1.41% ending at 60,747.31 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 241.75 points or 1.35% to 18,101.20. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.93%, Nifty IT rose 2.83% while Nifty consumer durables fell 0.46%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the green, rising 18.45 points or 0.58% to 3,176.08 on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 369.70 points or 1.89% to 21,388.34. Nikkei 225 of Japan advanced 153.05 points or 0.59% to 25,973.85 on Friday. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index climbed 387.13 points or 3.54% to 11,312.07. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 60.22 points or 2.63% to 2,350.19.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,689.69, down 9.80 points or 0.13% at 04:00 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 5.79 points or 0.45% at 1,300.12. France’s CAC was trading 3.30 points or 0.05% higher at 6,864.25. Germany’s DAX was up 34.14 points or 0.23% at 14,644.16.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 700.53 points or 2.13% to 33,630.61 on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 264.05 points or 2.56% to 10,569.29 and the S&P 500 advanced 86.98 points or 2.28% to end at 3,895.08.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.44% to 82.36 against the US dollar at 4:00 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 56075.00 up 332 points or 0.60% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 348 points or 0.50% at 69503.00 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 3.46% at $76.32 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 3.11% higher at $81.01 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:05 PM (IST) was trading at $17,270.05, up by 1.93% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $332,629,226,162. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,322.34, up by 4.64% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $161,845,920,355.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 04:16:45 pm