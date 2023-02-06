Markets Wrap – Mon, 6 Feb ‘23: Stocks tank, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic indices ended Monday’s session in the red territory. The trade remained choppy during the day, the Sensex settled below 60,510 and Nifty 50 below 17,770. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were IndusInd Bank (up 2.58%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.56%), Power Grid (up 1.05%), ITC (up 0.74%) and Bajaj Finserv (up 0.41%) while Tata Steel (down 2.08%), Kotak Bank (down 1.87%), Infosys (down 1.79%), ICICI Bank (down 1.18%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.15%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 334.98 pts or 0.55% to 60,506.90 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 89.45 pts or 0.50 pts lower at 17,764.60. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.30%, Nifty Auto dropped 0.13%, Nifty IT dipped 0.61% and Nifty Metal tanked 2.20% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.56%, Nifty Media jumped 0.78% and Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.25%. Among individual stocks, Vodafone Idea shares surged 25% to Rs 8.57 in the intraday trade, after the government permitted converting the telecom operator’s interest dues into equity.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed broadly lower on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 24.71 pts or 0.76% to 3,238.70, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 438.31 or 2.02% to 21,222.16 and South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 42.21 or 1.70% to 2,438.19 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 184.19 or 0.67% to 27,693.65.

European Markets

European markets were trading mostly in red. England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,836.77, up 16.61 points or 0.21% at 3:20 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 2.74 points or 0.20% at 1,341.12. France’s CAC was trading 18.42 points or 0.27% lower at 7,147.85. Germany’s DAX was down 170.79 points or 1.10% at 15,338.40.

US Markets

The US equity market closed Friday’s session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 127.93 or 0.38% to 33,926.01, S&P 500 dropped 43.28 pts or 1.04% to 4,136.48 and the Nasdaq Composite index dipped 193.86 pts or 1.59% to 12,006.95.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 1.08% to 82.72 against the US dollar at 3:20 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 57,000.00 up 415 points or 0.73% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 213 points or 0.32% at Rs 67,789.00 at 3:25 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were down 0.1% at $73.32 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.21% higher at $80.11 at 3:25 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:25 PM (IST) was trading at $22,850.77, down by 2.28% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $440,643,680,761. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,631.58, down by 2.15% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $199,638,616,801.