Markets Wrap – Mon, 6 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex surge, rupee appreciates; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian benchmark equity indices closed Monday’s session broadly higher. The BSE Sensex closed above 60,200 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled above 17700. Bank Nifty concluded above 41350. The top gainers of the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises (up 5.45%), Tata Motors (up 2.92%), ONGC (up 2.56%), NTPC (up 2.35%) and Power Grid (up 2.32%) while Britannia (down 1.97%), Tata Steel (down 1.07%), JSW Steel (down 1.04%), Hindalco (down 0.58%) and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.56%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 117.10 pts or 0.67% to 17,711.45 and BSE Sensex surged 415.49 pts or 0.69% to 60,224.46. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.24%, Nifty Auto climbed 0.96%, and Nifty IT surged 1.22% while Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.23%, Nifty Realty dipped 0.52%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Monday’s session mostly in green. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.17% and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.26% while China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.19%.

US Markets

The US markets ended Friday’s session broadly in green with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.17%, S&P 500 surging 1.61% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketing 1.97%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.18% to 81.81 against the US dollar at 3:05 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,855.00 up 134 points or 0.24% while Silver futures for May delivery were up 202 points or 0.31% at Rs 64,603.00 at 3:10 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 0.48% at $79.30 while Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.70% lower at $85.23 at 3:10 PM (IST).