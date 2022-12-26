Markets Wrap – Mon, 26 Dec ‘22: Stocks rise, rupee appreciates; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Monday’s session in the green territory. The Sensex closed above 60,500 while the Nifty settled above 18,000 level. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were State Bank of India (up 4.02%), IndusInd Bank (up 3.99%), Baja Finserv (up 2.87%), Tata Steel (up 2.64%) and ITC (up 2.59%). On the other hand, Nestle India (down 1.17%), Kotak Bank (down 0.43%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.15%) HCL Tech (down 0.14%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.13%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex surged 721.13 points or 1.20%, settling at 60,566.42 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 207.80 points or 1.17% to 18,014.60. In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank climbed 2.31% and Nifty IT advanced 0.53%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose marginally by 0.65% to end at 3,065.56 on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 170.62 points or 0.65% higher at 26,405.87. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 19.08 points or 0.18% to 10,858.32 and South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index rose marginally 3.45 points or 0.15% to 2,317.14.

US Markets

The US markets concluded Friday’s session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 176.44 points or 0.53% at 33,203.93. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.74 points or 0.21% at 10,497.86 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.43 points or 0.59% to end at 3,844.82.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.25% to 82.66 against the US dollar at 3:10 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54645.00 up 71 points or 0.13% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 8 points or 0.01% at 69025.00 at 3:10 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 2.67% at $79.56 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 3.63% higher at $83.92 at 3:12 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:15 PM (IST) was trading at $16,863.11, up by 0.15% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $324,468,009,936. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,220.60, down by 0.02% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $149,375,486,185.