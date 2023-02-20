Markets Wrap – Mon, 20 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex plunge, rupee rises; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian equity indices ended Monday’s choppy session in the red territory. The Nifty closed below 17,850 and Sensex settled below 60,700. The top gainers on the BSE Sensex were UltraTech Cement (up 1.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.45%), Power Grid (up 0.75%), Infosys (up 0.73%) and Tata Motors (up 0.63%) while Maruti (down 1.37%), HDFC (down 1.36%), Kotak Bank (down 1.28%), ICICI Bank (down 1.18%) and Axis Bank (down 1.09%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

Domestic indices ended Monday’s session in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex fell 311.03 pts or 0.51% to 60,691.54 and NSE Nifty 50 dipped 99.60 pts or 0.56% to 17,844.60. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 1.05%, Nifty Auto rose 0.28%, Nifty FMCG dipped 0.25% while Nifty IT rose 0.54%.

US Markets

Most US equity indices ended Friday’s session in the red territory with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 69.56 pts or 0.56% to 11,787.27, S&P 500 dipping 11.32 or 0.28% to 4,079.09 while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 pts or 0.39% to 33,826.69.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed in green on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.06%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.07%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed almost 0.16% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.86%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee gained marginally by 0.12% to 82.73 against the US dollar at 3:45 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 56,293.00, up 36 points or 0.06% while Silver futures for March delivery rose 106 points or 0.16% to Rs 65,737.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 1% at $77.10 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.78% higher at $83.65 at 3:50 PM (IST).