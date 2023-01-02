Markets Wrap – Mon 2 Jan ‘23: Stocks rise, rupee falls; US, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Monday’s session in the green territory. The Sensex closed above 61,100 while the Nifty settled above 18,100. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Tata Steel (up 5.81%), Tata Motors (up 1.83%), ICICI Bank (up 1.46%), Axis Bank (up 1.16%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.14%) while Asian Paint (down 1.38%), Titan (down 1.15%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), Sun Pharma (down 0.55%) and Nestle India (down 0.14%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 327.05 points or 0.54%, settling at 61,167.79 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 92.15 points or 0.51% to 18,197.45. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT rose 0.40% and Nifty Bank climbed 0.50%.

European Markets

Europe’s Euronext100 was up 13.60 points or 1.10% at 1,245.20 at 3:50 PM (IST). France’s CAC was trading 78.87 points or 1.22% higher at 6,551.89. Germany’s DAX was up 97.17 points or 0.63% at 14,010.76.

US Markets

US markets ended Friday’s session in the red territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 73.55 points or 0.22% to 33,147.25 on Friday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.61 points or 0.11% to 10,466.48 and the S&P 500 dipped 9.78 points or 0.25% to end at 3,839.50.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.01% to 82.7462 against the US dollar at 3:50 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55200.00 up 183 points or 0.33% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 181 points or 0.26% at 69594.00 at 3:55 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 2.37% at $80.26 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 2.94% higher at $85.91 at 3:55 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:55 PM (IST) was trading at $16,734.14, up by 1.14% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $322,119,529,154. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,218.05, up by 1.81% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $149,051,742,339.