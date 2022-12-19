Markets Wrap – Mon, 19 Dec ‘22: Stocks rise, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Monday’s session in green. The Sensex closed above 61,800 and the Nifty 50 settled above 18,400. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.97%), Power Grid (up 2.65%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.31%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.07%) and HDFC (up 1.75%) while TCS (down 1.07%), Infosys (down 0.81%), Tata Motors (down 0.80%), Sun Pharma (down 0.63%) and IndusInd Bank (down 0.47%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 468.38 points or 0.76%, settling at 61,806.19 while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 151.45 points or 0.83% to 18,420.45. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT dropped 0.51% while Bank Nifty rose 0.45%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in red, falling 60.74 points or 1.92% at 3,107.12 on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped by 97.86 points or 0.50% to 19,352.81. Nikkie 225 of Japan dipped 289.48 points or 1.05% at 27,237.64. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 77.94 points or 0.7% to 10,989.49. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 7.85 points or 0.33% to 2,352.17.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,371.20, up 39.54 points or 0.54% at 3:20 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 9.48 points or 0.76% at 1,244.02. France’s CAC was trading 47.09 points or 0.73% higher at 6,499.72. Germany’s DAX was up 69.93 points or 0.50% at 13,963.00.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 281.76 points or 0.85% to 32,920.46 on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 105.11 points or 0.97% to 10,705.41 and the S&P 500 dipped 43.39 points or 1.11% to end at 3,852.36.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.21% or 0.17 to 82.6987 against the US dollar at 3:30 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54,479.00 up 179 points or 0.33% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 420 points or 0.62% at 68,070.00 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 0.90% at $74.93 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 0.92% higher at $79.77 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:30 PM (IST) was trading at $16,768.67, up by 0.34% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $322,573,784,500. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at$1,185.71, up by 0.57% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $145,058,396,365.