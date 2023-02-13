Markets Wrap – Mon, 13 Feb ‘23: Stocks fall, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic equity indices concluded Monday’s volatile session in the red territory. The Sensex closed below 60,450 and the Nifty settled above 17,800. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Titan (up 2.07%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.88%), NTPC (up 1.70%), Power Grid (up 0.87%) and Sun Pharma (up 0.78%) while State Bank of India (down 2.83%), Infosys (down 2.52%), TCS (down 1.49%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.44%) and Tech Mahindra (down1.43%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 250.86 points or 0.41% to 60,431.84 and NSE Nifty 50 plunged 85.60 pts or 0.48% to 17,770.90. Sectoral indices ended in the red, Bank Nifty fell 0.67%, Nifty IT was down 1.88%, Nifty Auto was down 0.61%, Nifty Metal was down 1.19% and Nifty Pharma dipped 0.48%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed in the red on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 23.49 pts or 0.72% to 3,284.16, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 26 pts or 0.12% to 21,164.42, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 243.66 pts or 0.88% to 27,427.32 and South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 17.03 pts or 0.69% to 2,452.70.

European Markets

European markets were trading in the red. England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,904.60, down 6.53 points or 0.03% at 3:00 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 2.17 points or 0.16% at 1,347.46. France’s CAC was trading 15.34 points or 0.21% lower at 7,173.02. Germany’s DAX was down 149.93 points or 0.97% at 15,373.57.

US Markets

The US equity indices ended Friday’s session mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.30 pts or 0.50 % to 33,869.27, S&P 500 rose 8.96 pts or 0.22% to 4,090.46 and Nasdaq fell 71.46 pts or 0.61% to 11,718.12.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee fell 0.26% to 82.72 against the US dollar at 3:10 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 56,675.00 down 66 points or 0.12% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 420 points or 0.63% to Rs 66,244.00 at 3:15 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were down 1.42% at $78.59 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.3% lower at $85.27 at 3:15 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:15 PM (IST) was trading at $21,615.48, down by 1.13% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $416,898,955,720. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,485.70, down by 3.22% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $181,849,942,185.