scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Markets Wrap – Fri 30 Dec ‘22: Stocks fall, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended the last session of 2022 in red while other Asian markets concluded in green.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Markets Wrap – Fri 30 Dec ‘22: Stocks fall, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates
On Friday, BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48%, settling at 60,840.74 while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 85.70 points or 0.47% to 18,105.30.

Indian equity indices ended Friday’s session in the red territory. The Sensex closed below 60,900 while the Nifty settled below 18,200. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Bajaj Fiserv (up 2.21%), Titan (up 1.77%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.03%), Tata Steel (up 0.81%) and Tata Motors (up 0.57%) while ICICI Bank (down 1.74%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.56%), HDFC (down 1.44%), Larsen &Toubro (down 1.15%) and Nestle India (down 1.13%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48%, settling at 60,840.74 while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 85.70 points or 0.47% to 18,105.30. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT fell 0.23% and Nifty Bank dropped 0.61%.

Made with Flourish

Also Read

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the positive territory, up 15.56 points or 0.51% at 3,089.26 on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 40.27 points or 0.20% to 19,781.41. Nikkei 225 of Japan ended flat up 0.83 points or 0.00% at 26,094.50. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 46.27 points or 0.43% to 10,716.37.

Also Read

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,496.93, down 16.02 points or 0.21% at 3:30 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 8.32 points or 0.67% at 1,239.21. France’s CAC was trading 44.43 points or 0.68% lower at 6,529.04. Germany’s DAX was down 97.08 points or 0.69% at 13,974.64.

US Markets

US markets ended the overnight session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 345.09 points or 1.05% to 33,220.80 on Thursday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 264.80 points or 2.59% to 10,478.09 and the S&P 500 climbed 66.06 points or 1.75% to end at 3,849.28.

Also Read

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.09% to 82.7350 against the US dollar at 3:55 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54880.00 down 91 points or 0.17% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 398 points or 0.57% at 69369.00 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Made with Flourish

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were down 0.22% at $78.23 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 0.04% lower at $83.43 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:07 PM (IST) was trading at $16,521.44, down by 0.42% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $317,980,244,681. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,192.58, down by 0.43% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $145,943,286,068.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 04:19:54 pm