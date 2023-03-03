Markets Wrap – Fri, 3 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex soar, rupee gains; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian benchmark equity indices ended the last trading session of the week broadly in green. Nifty settled above the crucial 17590 level and Sensex closed above 59800. The Bank Nifty concluded above 41,250. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises (up 16.60%), Adani Ports (up 9.76%), State Bank of India (up 5.11%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.28%) and SBI Life (up 2.80%) while Tech Mahindra (down 2.09%), UltraTech Cement (down 0.94%), Cipla (down 0.87%), Divis Lab (down 0.32%) and Nestle India (down 0.23%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 surged 272.45 points or 1.57% to 17,594.35 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 899.62 pts or 1.53% to 59,808.97. Sectoral indices ended in green with Bank Nifty climbing 861.55 pts or 2.13% to 41,251.35 and PSU Bank soared 203.40 pts or 5.40% to 3,970.15. Nifty Auto rose 0.38%, Nifty IT was up 0.34%, Nifty FMCG rose 1.29% and Nifty Metal climbed 3.55%.

US Markets

Wall Street stocks surged on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 341.73 points, or 1.05%, to close at 33,003.57. Salesforce boosted the Dow, rallying 11.5% on a strong quarter and forward guidance. The S&P 500 gained 0.76% to close at 3,981.35. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.73%, ending the session at 11,462.98.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed Friday’s session broadly in green. China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.54%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.56%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.68% and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.17%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee gained 0.75% to 81.97 against the US dollar at 3:52 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,833.00, up 94 points or 0.17% and Silver futures for May delivery rose 417 points or 0.65% to Rs 64,451.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 0.46% at $77.80 and Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.55% lower at $84.28 at 3:55 PM (IST).