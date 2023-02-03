Markets Wrap – Fri, 3 Feb ‘23: Stocks skyrocket, rupee gains; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic equity indices rallied over 1.5% on Friday with Sensex closing above 60,800 and Nifty 50 settling above 17,850. During the day indices remained volatile, but towards the end of the session, they surged, ending broadly in green. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Titan (up 6.87%), Bajaj Finserv (up 5.15%), Bajaj Finance (up 5.09%), HDFC Bank (up 3.46%) and HDFC (up 3.15%) while Wipro (down 4.80%), Tech Mahindra (down 5.65%), HCL Tech (down 0.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.22%) and HCL Tech (down 0.17%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 surged 243 points or 1.38% to 17,854.05 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 909 pts or 1.52% to 60,841.88. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 2.04%, Nifty Auto up 1.25%, Nifty IT up 0.10%, PSU Bank up 3.07% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.99%. After swinging in the volatile range for the past few sessions, Bank Nifty surged 830.40 pts or 2.04% to close 41,499.70 on Friday. The index’s top gainers were Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and PNB while IDFC First Bank was the lone loser.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed on a mixed note on Friday. China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 22 pts or 0.68% settling at 3,263.41, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 107 pts or 0.39% higher at 27,509.46 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 297 pts or 1.36% at 21,660.47.

European Markets

European markets were trading mostly in green. England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,828.10, up 67.08 points or 0.86% at 2:45 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 4 points or 0.30% at 1,339.86. France’s CAC was trading 54.50 points or 0.77% higher at 7,131.61. Germany’s DAX was up 200 points or 1.32% at 15,381.23.

US Markets

The US stock indices ended on a mixed note on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 39.02 pts or 0.11% to 34,053.94, S&P500 rose 60.55 pts or 1.47% to 4,179.76 and the Nasdaq composite rose 384.50 pts or 3.25%, settling at 12,200.82.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.42% to 81.83 against the US dollar at 4:00 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 57,725.00 up 38 points or 0.05% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 200 points or 0.29% at Rs 70,003.00 at 2:55 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were down 0.32% at $76.12 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.24% higher at $82.37 at 2:50 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:00 PM (IST) was trading at $23,435.47, down by 1.52% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $452,044,425,272. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,642.05, down by 1.48% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $200,951,524,653.