Markets Wrap – Fri, 24 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex plunge, rupee falls; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 131.85 pts or 0.77% to 16,945.05 and BSE Sensex tanked 398.18 pts or 0.69% to 57,527.10.

Domestic indices ended Friday’s volatile session in the red territory. The NSE Nifty 50 closed below 16950, BSE Sensex below 57550 and Bank Nifty concluded below 39400. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Cipla, Kotak Bank, Apollo Hospital, Tech Mahindra & Infosys while the losers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Adani Ports.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 131.85 pts or 0.77% to 16,945.05 and BSE Sensex tanked 398.18 pts or 0.69% to 57,527.10. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 221.55 pts or 0.56% to 39,395.35, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.69%, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 2.14%, Nifty IT fell 0.23% and Nifty Realty tanked 2.33%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Friday’s session in the red territory. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.67%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.39%, China’s Shanghai Composite index plunged 0.69% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.13%.

US Markets

The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.23%, S&P 500 climbing 0.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 1.01%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee fell 0.27% to 82.48 against the US dollar at 4:00 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 59,787 up 222 points or 0.37% while Silver futures for May delivery were up 505 points or 0.72% at Rs 70,717 at 4:10 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 3.52% at $67.50 while Brent Crude futures for May delivery were trading 3.29% lower at $73.41 at 4:10 PM (IST).

24-03-2023

Stock Market