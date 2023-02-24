Markets Wrap – Fri, 24 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex dip, rupee flat; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian benchmark equity indices ended Friday’s muted session in the red territory. The Nifty settled below the crucial 17500 level and Sensex closed below 59500. The Bank Nifty also breached the important level and closed below 39950. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were ONGC (up 2.62%), Adani Ports (up 1.44%), Asian Paint (up 1.31%), Divis Lab (up 1.28%) and Apollo Hospital (up 0.99%) while Adani Enterprises (down 5.11%), Hindalco (down 4.72%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.55%), JSW Steel (down 2.41%) and Tata Steel (down 1.96%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 45.45 pts or 0.26% to 17,465.80 and BSE Sensex plunged 141.87 pts or 0.24% to 59,463.93. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty falling 92.15 pts or 0.23% to close at 39,909.40. Nifty Auto dipped 0.87%, Nifty IT dropped 0.27%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.23% and Nifty Oil & Gas climbed 0.77%.

US Markets

The US markets ended the overnight session broadly higher with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 108.82 pts or 0.33% to 33,153.91, S&P 500 climbing 21.27 pts or 0.53% to 4,012.32 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 83.33 pts or 0.72%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed mostly in the red territory on Friday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.62%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.63%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.29% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 1.68%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee remained flat, dipping 0.01% to 82.75 against the US dollar at 3:50 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,645.00, up 58 points or 0.10% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 221 points or 0.34% to Rs 64,130.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 1.26% at $76.34 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.25% higher at $83.24 at 3:52 PM (IST).