Markets Wrap – Fri, 23 Dec ‘22: Stocks fall, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Friday’s session in the red. The Sensex closed below 69,850 while the Nifty settled below 17,850. There were no gainers on the BSE Sensex. Tata Steel (down 4.97%), Tata Motors (down 4.07%), State Bank of India (down 3.27%) Bajaj Finserv (down 3.07%), and Reliance (down 2.96%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 980.93 points or 1.61%, settling at 59,845.29 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 320.55 points or 1.77% to 17,806.80. In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 1.75% and Nifty IT dropped 1.83%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell marginally by 0.28% to end at 3,045.87 on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by 86.16 points or 0.44% to 19,593.06. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 272.62 points or 1.03% lower at 26,235.25. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 185.15 points or 1.68% to 10,839.24 and KOSPI Composite Index dropped 43.04 points or 1.83% to 2,313.69.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,488.42, up 19.10 points or 0.26% at 3:55 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 1.51 points or 0.12% at 1,245.32. France’s CAC was trading 6.73 points or 0.10% higher at 6,524.70. Germany’s DAX was up 51.79 points or 0.39% at 13,965.86.

US Markets

The US markets concluded the overnight session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 348.99 points or 1.05% at 33,027.49. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 233.25 points or 2.18% at 10,476.12 and the S&P 500 dipped 56.05 points or 1.45% to end at 3,822.39.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.12% at 82.8650 against the US dollar at 4:00 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54659.00 down 138 points or 0.25% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 617 points or 0.90% at 69137.00 at 4:15 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 2.21% at $79.20 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 2.04% higher at $82.63 at 4:15 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:15 PM (IST) was trading at $16,862.18, up by 0.19% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $324,451,732,567. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,223.27, up by 0.43% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $149,709,258,810.