Markets Wrap – Fri, 20 Jan ‘23: Stocks tank, rupee gains; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic indices ended the week’s last muted trading session in the red. The BSE Sensex closed below 60,630 and the NSE Nifty 50 after moving in the range of 18,016.20 and 18,145.45 settled below 18,030. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Power Grid (up 1.20%), HDFC Bank (up 1.02%), HDFC (up 0.87%), ITC (up 0.78%) and Tata Motors (up 0.59%) while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) (down 3.84%), Asian Paint (down 2.79%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.57%), Nestle India (down 2.37%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 1.58%) were the losers. “Shaking off the weak lead from Wall Street, domestic indices attempted to trade higher due to economic optimism that stemmed from China’s reopening. However, concerns over the global economic slowdown eventually caught up and dragged markets lower. All sectors bled, barring banking stocks, ahead of the release of key earnings by private banking majors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 236.66 pts or 0.39% to close at 60,621.77 and the Nifty 50 dropped 80.20 pts or 0.44% to 18,027.65. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.42%, Nifty Oil & Gas advanced 0.14% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.73% and Nifty IT dropped 0.35%. Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares fell 3.84% to Rs 2548.35 on profit-booking after the company’s Q3 results beat street estimates. .

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Friday’s session in the red. China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 24.53 points or 0.76% to 3,264.81, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 148.30 pts or 0.56% to 26,553.53 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 393.67 pts or 1.82% to 22,044.65.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,784.56, up 37.27 points or 0.48% at 3:20 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 7.07 points or 0.54% at 1,317.67. France’s CAC was trading 42.22 points or 0.61% higher at 6,994.09. Germany’s DAX was up 64.99 points or 0.44% at 14,985.35.

US Markets

The Dow Jones futures for March delivery were trading 4 pts or 0.01% up 33,143.00 at 3:25 PM (IST) and S&P 500 futures were up 3 pts or 0.08% at 3,918.50. The stock indices had concluded Thursday’s session in red with the major indices falling over half a percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 252.40 pts or 0.76% to 33,044.56, S&P 500 dropped 30.01 pts or 0.76% to 3,898.85 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 104.74 or 0.96% to 10,852.27.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.25% to 81.15 against the US dollar at 3:30 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at Rs 56725.00 up 179 points or 0.32% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 497 points or 0.73% at Rs 68856.00 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 0.56% at $80.78 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.52% higher at $86.61 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:50 PM (IST) was trading at $20,950.28, up by 0.75% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $403,659,163,208. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,550.81, up by 1.50% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $189,764,672,347.