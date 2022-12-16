Markets Wrap – Fri, 16 Dec ‘22: Stocks dip, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Friday’s session in the red. The Sensex closed below 61,400 while the Nifty settled below 18,300. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Hindustan Unilever (up 0.61%), HDFC (up 0.49%), Nestle (up 0.19%) and Tata Steel (up 0.05%) while Dr Reddy (down 3.62%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.44%), Asian Paint (down 2.19%), TCS (down 2.01%) and SBIN (down 1.98%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 461.22 points or 0.75%, settling at 61,337.81 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 145.90 points or 0.79% to 18,269.00. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT dropped 1.33% and Bank Nifty fell 0.64%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended flat, with a negative bias, down 0.70 points or 0.02% at 3,167.86 on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 82.08 points or 0.42% to 19,450.67. Nikkie 225 of Japan dipped 524.58 points or 1.87% at 27,527.12. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 178.19 points or 1.58% to 11,067.43. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.95 points or 0.040% to 2,360.02.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,391.61, down 34.65 points or 0.47% at 3:30 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 12.30 points or 0.99% at 1,236.35. France’s CAC was trading 57.66 points or 0.88% lower at 6,465.11. Germany’s DAX was down 105.39 points or 0.75% at 13,880.84.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 764.13 points or 2.25% at 33,202.22 on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 360.36 points or 3.23% at 10,810.53 and the S&P 500 dipped 99.57 points or 2.49% to end at 3,895.75.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.12% or 0.1025 at 82.8650 against the US dollar at 3:30 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54122.00 up 15 points or 0.03% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 939 points or 1.38% at 66879.00 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were down 2.44% at $74.25 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 2.27% lower at $79.37 at 3:35 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:40 PM (IST) was trading at $17,037.19, down by 3.74% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $327,680,249,018. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,212.95, down by 5.88% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $148,437,193,411.