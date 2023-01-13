Markets Wrap – Fri, 13 Jan ‘23: Stocks rise, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic indices recovered losses on Friday and closed in the green territory. The BSE Sensex closed above 60,200 and the NSE Nifty 50 after moving in the range of 17,774.25 and 17,999.35 settled above 17950. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Tata Steel (up 2.03%), IndusInd Bank (up 2%), Infosys (up 1.55%), UltraTech Cement (up 1.43%) and ICICI Bank (up 1.40%) while Titan (down 1.14%), Nestle India (down 0.44%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.30%), Axis Bank (down 0.29%) and ITC (down 0.26%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 303.15 pts or 0.51% to close at 60,261.18 and the Nifty 50 climbed 98.40 pts or 0.55% to 17,956.60. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.69%, Nifty IT advanced 0.74%, and Nifty Pharma fell 0.02%. Among individual stocks, Jet Airways shares were locked in the upper circuit, rising 5% to Rs 73.9.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Friday’s session on a mixed note. China’s Shanghai Composite index ended 31.86 pts or 1.01% higher at 3,195.31 on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 224.56 pts or 1.04% to 21,738.66 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 330.30 or 1.25% to 26,119.52.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,836.28, up 42.24 points or 0.54% at 4:00 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 9.70 points or 0.74% at 1,328.23. France’s CAC was trading 50.11 points or 0.72% higher at 7,025.79. Germany’s DAX was up 56.11 points or 0.37% at 15,115.06.

US Markets

The US stock indices concluded Thursday’s session in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 216.96 pts or 0.64% to 34,189.97, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 69.43 pts or 0.64% to 11,001.10 and S&P 500 advanced 13.56 pts or 0.34% to 3,983.17.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.27% to 81.33 against the US dollar at 4:05 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 56105.00 up 230 points or 0.41% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 44 points or 0.06% at 68599.00 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 0.71% at $78.95 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.61% higher at $84.56 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:05 PM (IST) was trading at $18,894.13, up by 3.86% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $363,916,754,572. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,408.25, up by 0.58% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $172,358,076,498.