Markets unlikely to be overjoyed with govt’s ‘unexciting’ package

While the reforms would have a positive impact on the economy over medium to long term, there is little to resuscitate a standstill economy.

Markets are unlikely to be “overjoyed” with the detailed stimulus package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over four days, as there’s nothing in the package to take equities higher in near term. While the reforms would have a positive impact on the economy over medium to long term, there is little to resuscitate a standstill economy. Andrew Holland, chief executive officer at Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, said, “The announcements are good, but I don’t think the markets will be overjoyed as no money has been put into the pockets of people and nothing has been done for companies either. The reform measures would play out over the medium to long term. There’s nothing to keep our markets higher.”

Indian markets had recouped some of the losses after hitting a low on March 23, as developed economies announced packages to support their economies. But Indian equities have turned choppy in May taking cues from other global markets as a second wave is expected to hit these economies as they ease the lockdowns. Emerging markets are expected to witness further selling. Jefferies in its strategy note on Friday said, “The Rs 3.2-trillion package announcement today (Friday) was unexciting. The details for Rs 16-18 trillion (8-9% of GDP) are now known and the net hit to the central government fiscal is 1% of GDP.”

Market experts believe that the stimulus package has done little to put money in the pockets of the people and it doesn’t have much to offer to the really stressed sectors. The package had nothing for the hospitality and aviation sectors, which are most impacted by the lockdown. Both these sectors account for a significant number of jobs. The market currently lacks triggers in near term as the first quarter of the new financial year is likely to be a washout. For markets to go up, there has to be optimism and the package doesn’t offer anything immediately to revive animal spirits.

On the reforms front, most market participants found the announcements forward looking. Given that the rotation of money is the lifeblood of an economy, the credit measures announced for MSMEs along with that for non-banking financial institutions and infrastructure are very positive. A Balasubramanian, managing director & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, “The government has approached things systematically so that growth is revived and employment is generated.

Rural demand could come back soon as activity continues to be near normal there. Measures on the liquidity front should revive rotation of money in credit markets. However, reviving economic growth could be challenging. Digesting the new normal will take time. The cycle will take time to return to normal.” Dhiraj Relli, CEO of HDFC Securities, seconds this view. He says that that overall the last two announcements have been small in terms of fiscal spend but big on reforms thrust.