Markets tank as India Inc deeply disappointed with Covid relief package

The extension of the lockdown across several states till May-end, albeit with relaxations, also dampened the sentiment.

India’s stock markets capitulated on Monday despite strong global cues reflecting India Inc’s deep disappointment with the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic package rolled out by the government. The extension of the lockdown across several states till May-end, albeit with relaxations, also dampened the sentiment.

The Sensex lost 1,068.75 points to close at 30,028.98, the lowest levels since early April. The Bank Nifty crashed 1260.80 points on heightened concerns about rising defaults as more units become insolvent in a weakening economy; bank stocks lost anywhere between 5 and 10%.

Corporate earnings for the March quarter, so far, have been lacklustre despite tempered expectations. There is apprehension corporate India’s performance could deteriorate sharply in 2020-21 as demand for both goods and services remains muted; so far barely five of the 18Nifty stocks have beaten analysts expectations.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to sell Indian equities and offloaded stocks worth $331.02 million on Monday. They have remained sellers of stocks since March this year; in March they sold $8.4 billion while in April they were marginal sellers. In May so far, they have been buyers but primarily because of a large block deal in shares of Hindustan Unilever. Foreign investors have also sold $2 billion worth of bonds in May so far, following sales of $10.1 billion between January and April. The sales by FPIs of bonds and stocks have pressured the rupee which depreciated to 75.9150 on Monday, losing 0.4% to the dollar, the most in two weeks.

Investors have been concerned with experts expecting a deeper recession in the Indian economy. Goldman Sachs said on Monday India’s GDP would contract 45% in the June quarter. Economists have pointed out the fiscal impulse from the package is relatively small at around 0.8% of GDP and that the measures largely address structural and supply-side issues. Industry has been asking for measures that can boost demand meaningfully. The prolonged slowdown also dampened the sentiment as it implies many big consumer catchments would remain closed.

The stock markets saw thin volumes in the F&O segment on the NSE on Monday with a turnover worth Rs 9.03 lakh crore against the six month average of Rs 14.21 lakh crore. The cash market saw volumes worth Rs 52,063.71 crore against the six month average of Rs 40,898 crore.