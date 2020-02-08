Markets take breather after 4-day rally, post weekly gains

The benchmark indices started trading on a flat note but went on to track their Asian peers that ended the day in the red.

By Urvashi Valecha

The benchmark indices snapped four-day rally on Friday as investors chose to book profit and subdued quarterly numbers posted by some heavyweights spooked investors. Nearly half of the Nifty50 companies which announced Q3 results so far has failed to meet estimates.

According to Bloomberg data, 19 of the 39 Nifty firms posted below estimated numbers for the quarter ended December 2019. The decline came on the back of rising crude oil prices and weak Asian markets. The Sensex declined by 164.18 points closing the day at 41,141.85. Broader Nifty50 declined 0.42% to close at 12,086.40. In contrast, the broader market remained in the green with BSE Midcap rising 0.44% and BSE Smallcap rising 0.75%. The benchmark Sensex has gained 4% in the last four sessions through Thursday. Sorbh Gupta, associate fund manager, Quantum Mutual Fund, said that the market resumed its focus on fundamentals. He added, “Markets remained sluggish after RBI’s move and till the time the fundamentals of the companies and macro improves, the markets will not rise significantly. The earnings upgrade in Q3 results did not happen and there are hardly any above expectation earnings.”

Crude prices at the start of the week had reached $ 53.96 per barrel and was trading at $54.58 per barrel on Friday.

The benchmark indices started trading on a flat note but went on to track their Asian peers that ended the day in the red. Bourses in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan declined upto 1.2%. Shanghai Composite, China’s benchmark index however, ended the day 0.33% higher. Ajit Mishra, vice-president – Research, Religare Broking, said that the Indian markets halted on account of profit-taking and concerns over coronavirus. He added, “China’s plan to slash tariffs by 50% on some of the US imports indicates towards diffusing trade tensions which could provide support to the markets in the coming days.”

IndusInd Bank, M&M as well as RIL were among the biggest losers while the biggest gainers were NTPC, ONGC and Axis Bank. Sectorally, BSE Realty was among the biggest losers shedding 1.93% in spite of measures taken to ease the burden during Thursday’s monetary policy session. While the domestic institutional investors sold shares worth $25 million on Friday, overseas investors bought Indian equities worth $ 22.7 million, provisional data on exchanges showed.