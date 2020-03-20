Markets still all bears, at its lowest since 2017

The 30-share Sensex declined 581.28 points or 2.01 % to close at 28,288.23.

Indian stocks continued their southward journey on Thursday, as investors continued to sell blue chips. Foreign portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to heavily sell risky assets and are preferring to sit on cash instead of making further investments, taking the outflow for March in equities and debt, to the highest ever.

After plummeting 2,155.5 points in the early hours of the trading session, the benchmark Sensex recovered towards the end. The 30-share Sensex declined 581.28 points or 2.01 % to close at 28,288.23. Broader Nifty50 declined 205.35 points or 2.42% to close at 8,263.45. The benchmarks ended at their lowest level since January 2017. India VIX also known as the market’s fear gauge reached an over 12-year high of 71.95. Investors have so far lost wealth worth Rs 51 lakh crore since January highs of the markets.

FPIs from February 24 have pulled out $7 billion from the Indian equity markets. So far, in March, FPIs have pulled out $10 billion from the equity and debt markets making it their highest ever monthly outflow.

According to UR Bhat, director, Dalton Capital Advisors (India), international exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become sellers since the investors prefer sitting on cash. “Internationally, the markets are in turmoil because of Covid -19 and plunging crude oil prices leading to a global sell-off in equities.

Additionally, in India, the continuing saga of crises in the telecom and financial services sectors has pushed a potential economic recovery by at least a few quarters and FPIs, who are anyway in a risk-off stance are selling out, to possibly return when a recovery appears imminent,” he said. After hitting a 17- year low in the previous trading session, Brent crude was trading at $26 per barrel. The rupee went past the 75 mark against the dollar for the first time before closing at its lowest level of 74.99 against the US dollar.

The biggest losers on the Nifty were Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Shree Cement and ONGC. On the other hand, the biggest gainers were ITC, Kotak Mahindra, Infosys and HDFC Bank. Investors continued dumping select financial stocks and automobile stocks which were at the forefront of the market’s fall.

The Bank Nifty was down 2.6%, lowest since February 2017. According to Umesh Mehta, head of research, Samco Securities, threats of rising non-performing assets were also being factored in by the markets. “Financial stocks are the bridge with the real economy and so, the market is also factoring in non-performing assets and liquidity issues that could come with a further slowdown which is why financial stocks are seeing a sharper correction than other stocks,” he said. Another reason for the fall, according to Mehta, is the leveraged trading in futures by traders and investors who have turned risk averse.

Indian markets ended their day tracking its Asian peers. South Korea’s Kospi ended 8.39% lower after hitting the lower circuit. Taiwan’s Taiex and Hong Kong’s Hangseng were down 5.8% and 2.9%. European bourses however, were off to a good start after the European Central Bank launched a bond-buying programme. Bourses in the United Kingdom, Germany and France were trading in the green.

The market breadth remained negative with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap stocks shedding 3.7% and 4.53%, respectively. Of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE, all barring BSE Telecom ended the day in red. While the BSE Metal fell the most by losing 7.2%, Capital Goods declined 6.2%. Future Lifestyle Fashions, Max Financial Services, Heritage foods and Aster DM Healthcare hit a lower circuit of 20% on Thursday.