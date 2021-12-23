  • MORE MARKET STATS

Markets rally: Investors richer by over Rs 8.58 lakh cr in 3 days

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 57,315.28 on Thursday. During the day, it gained 559.96 points to 57,490.52.

Written By PTI
PowerGrid was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents on Thursday, gaining 3.40 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC.
PowerGrid was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents on Thursday, gaining 3.40 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC.

Investors’ wealth has soared by Rs 8,58,979.67 crore in three days of market rally, with domestic bourses climbing in tandem with global equities amid abating concerns over the economic impact of the Omicron variant.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 57,315.28 on Thursday. During the day, it gained 559.96 points to 57,490.52.
In three days, the index has gained 1,493.27 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has rallied by Rs 8,58,979.67 crore to stand at Rs 2,61,16,560.72 crore.

“Domestic bourses continued to trade firm mirroring an upbeat mood in the global markets led by gains in realty, financials and IT stocks, while broader markets strengthened,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

PowerGrid was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents on Thursday, gaining 3.40 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC.

“Markets inched further higher and ended in the green for the third successive session, tracking firm global markets. After the initial uptick, the benchmark remained range bound till the end, however movement across sectors kept the participants busy,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 1.01 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
SBI, Tech Mahindra, Zee, Gail shares among HDFC Securities top stock picks for 2022