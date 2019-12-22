Markets may witness consolidation in holiday-shortened week ahead: Analysts

The domestic market would track factors such as crude oil prices, rupee-dollar movement and investment trend by foreign investors.

Equity markets may witness consolidation in the holiday-shortened week ahead amid lack of major triggers, though some stock-specific action can be expected due to a rejig in Sensex constituents, analysts said. Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE’s benchmark Sensex from December 23. They will be replaced by UltraTech Cement, Titan and Nestle India.

The reshuffle can lead to some price movements as fund managers adjust their portfolios, experts added. Additionally, December series futures and options (F&O) contracts will expire on Thursday.

Markets would remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas. “A short term consolidation cannot be ruled out as investors may slide to a holiday mood, last two weeks we had a solid Santa clause rally,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Going ahead, the Union Budget is likely to be crucial for the market on account of new steps to attract investments, he added. “The year end is likely to witness extremely stock specific movement with only a few pockets showing strength,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

Participants will also track RBI’s special OMO on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will simultaneously purchase and sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore under a special Open Market Operation (OMO).

Such exercises are done by the central bank when the proceeds from sale of short-term securities are used to buy long-term government securities or bonds in a bid to bring down interest rates on long-term securities. Religare Broking, VP – Research, Ajit Mishra said, “Given the sharp run up, we remain cautious on the markets and expect some consolidation in the near term. Meanwhile investors would continue to track global markets.”

Equity benchmarks rose marginally to close at record highs for the fourth straight session on Friday, buoyed by bank, finance and IT shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 41,681.54. while the NSE Nifty finished at 12,271.80 During the last week, the Sensex rose 671.83 points or 1.63 per cent and the Nifty advanced 185.10 points or 1.53 per cent.