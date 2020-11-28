  • MORE MARKET STATS

Markets mark longest weekly gaining streak since July

By: |
November 28, 2020 3:30 AM

Significant gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Asian Paints, HeromotoCorp, Divi’s Laboratories and Bajaj Auto, up by 2.82%, 2.01%, 2%, 1.8% and 1.31%.

During the week, the Sensex advanced 267.47 points or 0.60%, while the Nifty gained 109.90 points or 0.85%.During the week, the Sensex advanced 267.47 points or 0.60%, while the Nifty gained 109.90 points or 0.85%.

Equities ended marginally lower on Friday after a choppy session. The Nifty fell 18.05 points (0.14%) to close at 12,986.85 while the Sensex declined by 110.02 points (0.25%) to close at 44,149.72. However, stocks marked a fourth straight week of gains, the longest streak since July. During the week, the Sensex advanced 267.47 points or 0.60%, while the Nifty gained 109.90 points or 0.85%. The benchmarks have risen 11.5% in November alone.

Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities, said: “The key thing to watch out for is the time services will take to come back to normal and whether manufacturing growth reflects restocking, pent-up demand or is reflective of normal demand conditions which have revived sustainably. Equity markets could open higher on Tuesday reflecting the positivity of the Q2 GDP numbers.”

Related News

Significant gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Asian Paints, HeromotoCorp, Divi’s Laboratories and Bajaj Auto, up by 2.82%, 2.01%, 2%, 1.8% and 1.31%.

Notable losers were Nestle India, Powergrid Corporation, JSW Steel, Shree Cement and HCL Tech, down by 4.3%, 3.24%, 2.6%, 2.3% and 2.2%.

Foreign portfolio investors on Friday bought stocks worth $1 billion while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth $653 million.

Markets Germany, the UK and France were up between 0.2% and 0.5%. The markets Hong Kong, South Korea and China gained between 0.28% and 1.14%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Markets mark longest weekly gaining streak since July
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Engineers India Rating: Buy- Q2FY21 showing was better than expected
2Axis Bank Rating: Buy- Growth outlook has improved for bank
3Burger King looks to raise Rs 810 crore via IPO