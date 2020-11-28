Markets mark longest weekly gaining streak since July

Significant gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Asian Paints, HeromotoCorp, Divi’s Laboratories and Bajaj Auto, up by 2.82%, 2.01%, 2%, 1.8% and 1.31%.
Equities ended marginally lower on Friday after a choppy session. The Nifty fell 18.05 points (0.14%) to close at 12,986.85 while the Sensex declined by 110.02 points (0.25%) to close at 44,149.72. However, stocks marked a fourth straight week of gains, the longest streak since July. During the week, the Sensex advanced 267.47 points or 0.60%, while the Nifty gained 109.90 points or 0.85%. The benchmarks have risen 11.5% in November alone.
Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities, said: “The key thing to watch out for is the time services will take to come back to normal and whether manufacturing growth reflects restocking, pent-up demand or is reflective of normal demand conditions which have revived sustainably. Equity markets could open higher on Tuesday reflecting the positivity of the Q2 GDP numbers.”