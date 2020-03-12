Markets make modest gains, but FPI sell-off continues

The benchmarks would have ended the day in the red, were it not for the rebound in Reliance Industries , which rose 3.6% on Wednesday.

Even as the benchmark indices were up modestly on Wednesday, following the sharp sell-off on Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell equities. FPIs sold equities worth $476.46 million, provisional data on the exchanges showed, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth $384.31 million.

The benchmarks would have ended the day in the red, were it not for the rebound in Reliance Industries, which rose 3.6% on Wednesday. Despite the heavyweight RIL contributing 121 points to the day’s gain in Sensex, the benchmark gave up its early gains to end the session flat.

According to market participants, the market could not hold on to the gains because of the continued nervousness around plunging crude oil prices and impact of the novel coronavirus on global growth and in India. The benchmark Sensex closed 62.45 points or 0.18% higher to close at 35,697.40 points. Broader Nifty50 was up 6.95 points or 0.07% to close at 10,458.40.

The 30-share Sensex, which had gained as much as 387 points during the day’s trade, erased much of it towards the end of the session. The biggest gainers on Sensex were Hero MotoCorp, RIL and ICICI Bank. The shares of RIL gained 3.6% on Wednesday to close at Rs 1,153.25 a piece after shedding 12.35% in the previous trading session. According to market participants, RIL had given up gains on Monday since the inventory build-up due to plunging oil prices could impact the company’s margins. Brent crude was trading at $35.7 per barrel on Wednesday. On the other hand, the biggest losers on the market were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Meanwhile, the US market opened sharply lower on Wednesday with Dow Jones plunging more than 700 points. The index has been trading in the red for 12 of the 15 sessions. Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities, said the gains were made in the market towards the start because of a decent opening in the Asian markets and positive European sentiment. “The Indian markets could not hold the gains since there is still a lot of nervousness around the plunging crude oil prices and the impact of the spreading of coronavirus on growth globally and in India,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) followed the US Fed and surprised the market by cutting benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 0.25%. According to Siddhartha Khemka , head-retail research of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “Global markets are continuously tracking the developments around stimulus across countries. Even the US is likely to announce stimulus which led to a sharp rally in the US market on Tuesday.”

India’s Asian peers, which includes Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and South Korea ended the day lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by 0.63%. According to a Reuters report, Hang Seng fell due to growing uncertainty over global policy efforts to arrest the economic loss from the Covid-19 spread. European markets had mixed reactions with bourses in France and Germany trading in the green.

The overall market breadth tilted in the favour of sellers with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap declining 0.89% and 0.36%, respectively. Sectorally, the biggest losers were BSE Realty, BSE Oil and Gas as well as BSE Metal. Nifty Bank was down 0.08%. The biggest sectoral gainers were BSE Telecom, BSE Capital Goods and BSE Finance.