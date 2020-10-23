Markets end gaining streak; Sensex falls 149 points on Thursday

Equity indices snapped four sessions of gains on Thursday as investors trimmed their exposure to IT, banking and energy stocks amid a negative trend in global markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), however, continue to buy Indian equities.
The benchmark Nifty declined 41.2 points (0.35%) to close at 11896.45 while the Sensex fell 148.82 points (0.37%) to close at 40,558.49. So far in October, FPI buying has touched $2 billion. According to provisional data on the exchanges, they bought stocks worth $151.1 million on Thursday.
