Markets end gaining streak; Sensex falls 149 points on Thursday

The benchmark Nifty declined 41.2 points (0.35%) to close at 11896.45 while the Sensex fell 148.82 points (0.37%) to close at 40,558.49.

Equity indices snapped four sessions of gains on Thursday as investors trimmed their exposure to IT, banking and energy stocks amid a negative trend in global markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), however, continue to buy Indian equities.

The benchmark Nifty declined 41.2 points (0.35%) to close at 11896.45 while the Sensex fell 148.82 points (0.37%) to close at 40,558.49. So far in October, FPI buying has touched $2 billion. According to provisional data on the exchanges, they bought stocks worth $151.1 million on Thursday.