  • MORE MARKET STATS

Markets end gaining streak; Sensex falls 149 points on Thursday

By: |
October 23, 2020 8:39 AM

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), however, continue to buy Indian equities.

The benchmark Nifty declined 41.2 points (0.35%) to close at 11896.45 while the Sensex fell 148.82 points (0.37%) to close at 40,558.49.

Equity indices snapped four sessions of gains on Thursday as investors trimmed their exposure to IT, banking and energy stocks amid a negative trend in global markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), however, continue to buy Indian equities.

The benchmark Nifty declined 41.2 points (0.35%) to close at 11896.45 while the Sensex fell 148.82 points (0.37%) to close at 40,558.49. So far in October, FPI buying has touched $2 billion. According to provisional data on the exchanges, they bought stocks worth $151.1 million on Thursday.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Markets end gaining streak Sensex falls 149 points on Thursday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Retain ‘buy’ on Colgate with price target of Rs 1,700
2Analyst Corner: Retain ‘reduce’ on Bajaj Finance with FV of Rs 7,600
3Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; now time for India to impart a demand push, says Sanjeev Sanyal