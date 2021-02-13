  • MORE MARKET STATS

Markets end flat, post weekly gains

By: |
February 13, 2021 12:15 AM

The Nifty is up by 11.21% since the start of February. Interestingly, there was a 6.5% correction in the markets during the week before the Budget.

For the week, the Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank gained close to 1% each. The broader markets, however, outperformed Nifty’s gains, with the Nifty Midcap100 rallying by 2% for the week.For the week, the Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank gained close to 1% each. The broader markets, however, outperformed Nifty’s gains, with the Nifty Midcap100 rallying by 2% for the week.

Equities ended flat on Friday as investor chose to remain cautious ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data (announced after market hours) amid weak global cues. The Nifty declined 10 points (0.07%) to close at 15,163.3 while the Sensex rose 12.78 points (0.02%) to 51,544.3.

The Nifty is up by 11.21% since the start of February. Interestingly, there was a 6.5% correction in the markets during the week before the Budget.

Related News

For the week, the Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank gained close to 1% each. The broader markets, however, outperformed Nifty’s gains, with the Nifty Midcap100 rallying by 2% for the week.

The markets during the week were largely helped by positive global cues. On Friday, the European markets traded with caution and most Asian markets were closed for trade. Indices in France and the UK were up by 0.1%, but Germany’s Dax was down by 0.4%.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, global cues were mixed as markets reacted to corporate earnings amid lack of fresh triggers. “Investors remained on the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic data releases amid lack of fresh buying triggers.”

The markets were dragged by selling in FMCG and pharmaceutical stocks after cigarettes-to-hospitality conglomerate ITC fell by 3.9% after reporting its third quarter results – profit came in lower than expected. On the other hand, after two days of underperformance to the benchmarks, the Nifty Bank rose on Friday, gaining 1%.

Foreign portfolio investors on Friday sold stocks for the first time in February. Provisional data showed that FPIs pulled out $4 million from equities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Markets end flat post weekly gains
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wall Street opens lower; investors grow cautious on outlook
2IRFC lists $750-million medium-term note on India INX
3Stock markets erase intra-day gains to end flat; will Nifty surge to touch 15,500 next week?