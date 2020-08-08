Markets end flat, post weekly gains – How Nifty, Sensex performed this week

During the week, the Nifty Midcap rose by 4.1% while both the Nifty and Sensex were up by over 1%.

A choppy trading session for equities ended with modest gains on Friday as global cues were muted. The Nifty Midcap 100 outperformed the benchmark indices and ended the day 1.25% higher. The Sensex was up by 15.12 points, or 0.04%, to close at 38,040.57, whereas the Nifty was up by 13.9 points, or 0.12%, to close at 11,214.05.

During the week, the Nifty Midcap rose by 4.1% while both the Nifty and Sensex were up by over 1%. According to a report by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities, valuations of Nifty Midcap stocks have shot up and they are trading at 20.8 times price earnings ratio, the same at Nifty. “Over the last 12 months, mid-caps were down 3% against a flat Nifty. Notably, over the last 5 years, mid-caps have underperformed by 17%,” said the report.

Deepak Jasani, head – retail research, HDFC Securities, said: “It is tough to say, but we think that the Midcap index is not likely to fill the whole gap of underperformance with the Nifty because a lot of funds want to remain invested in the largecap space and the midcap space has been surging aided by Robinhood investors who want to make a quick buck riding volatility. These are retail and some HNIs who invest using mostly discount brokers. Currently, institutional investors have taken a back seat and market movements are driven more by non-institutional players. It needs to be assessed how long the rally driven by the Robinhood buying lasts.”

Sanjeev Zarbade, vice president – private client group research, Kotak Securities, said, “Global markets were in a consolidation mode but the tech-heavy Nasdaq stood out with strong gains. In a volatile week, the Sensex gained 1%. Market mood remained optimistic on improvement in active case count in India and better-than-expected operating performance in 1QFY21.”

Till August 5, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian equities worth $1 billion. On Thursday, according to provisional data on the exchanges, FPIs bought stocks worth $83.8 million whereas domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth $61.57 million. The futures and options segment on the NSE witnessed a turnover worth Rs 9.91 lakh crore, against the six-month average of Rs 14.9 lakh crore.