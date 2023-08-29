scorecardresearch
Stock markets climb in early trade, Sensex up 232.43 points, Nifty gains 71.85 points; extend rally for 2nd day running

The BSE Sensex climbed 232.43 points to 65,229.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 71.85 points to 19,377.90.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards. (REUTERS)

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday, extending their previous day’s rally, amid firm trend in global markets.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Wipro, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.02 per cent to USD 84.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,393.25 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 110.09 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 64,996.60 on Monday. The Nifty gained 40.25 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 19,306.05. 

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 10:06 IST

