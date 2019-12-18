Markets carry on dream run; NCLAT order makes Tata Motors today’s biggest loser

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 3.37 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma 2.53 per cent whereas Tata Motors was the biggest loser, dropping 3.05 per cent after the NCLAT

Equity benchmarks closed at record highs for the second straight on Wednesday, propelled by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL and ITC amid supporting global cues. After rallying to its record intra-day peak of 41,614.77, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 206.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, up at its all-time closing high of 41,558.57. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to its record closing high of 12,221.65.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 3.37 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma 2.53 per cent, Asian Paints 1.88 per cent, ITC 1.70 per cent, HDFC Bank 1.58 per cent and HCL Tech 1.46 per cent. On the other hand, Tata Motors was the biggest loser, dropping 3.05 per cent after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. The NCLAT also held appointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman illegal.

Other Tata group stocks including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages too shed up to 4.14 per cent. HUL, SBI and Yes Bank fell 1.79 per cent each. NTPC, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finance also ended in the red. “Market hit record highs on expectations of measures from the Centre to support on-going economic weakness. Metals & IT stocks traded higher on hopes that easing trade tensions could ensure global growth and increase the order intakes.

“With the Budget around the corner, the government is planning to steer the ship by bringing measures to boost consumption. Investors are keenly watching the on-going GST Council meet, a rate hike is looking unlikely due to a surge in inflation while the focus will be more on revenue realisation,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

BSE metal, healthcare, realty, energy, auto and IT indices rose up to 0.84 per cent. On the other hand, BSE utilities, power and telecom indices slipped up to 0.84 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices under-performed the benchmarks, shedding up to 0.19 per cent.

Besides stock-specific action, sustained foreign fund inflows boosted market mood here, traders said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,248.47 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

World stocks perched near record highs following their recent sustained upmove. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe saw tepid trading sentiment.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 6 paise against the US dollar to 71.05 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.76 per cent to USD 65.58 per barrel.