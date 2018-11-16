Market volatility likely to rise ahead of elections, bet on GARP

A good portfolio strategy would be to bet on GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks among banks, discretionary consumption and industrials – both large and mid-caps.
Bears worry about rates, the BoP, a government-RBI rift, tepid growth, impending elections and tighter liquidity. Our counter is that credit growth is at a five-year high, inflation is benign, the policy response to the liquidity crunch has been significant, oil prices are well off highs, aggregate earnings are in-line, domestic flows look solid, valuations look increasingly supportive though not universally in a buy zone, and sentiment indicators are in buy zone. India has regained about a quarter of its September underperformance since its bottom relative to emerging markets on October 9.
Rates: Domestic liquidity has been enhanced by policy makers and headline inflation is benign, implying a softer rate environment in the weeks ahead even as the rift between the government and RBI represents a risk to shares. Tighter liquidity for non-bank finance companies is an opportunity for large banks to gain share, evident in the way bank credit growth posted a five-year high at the end of October. Liquidity pumped into the system will likely find its way either into the real economy or into the asset markets.
Politics: History suggests that share price volatility is likely to rise in the months ahead of elections. We opine that investors should watch growth, pre-poll alliances and key indicators across inflation, farmer sentiment, direct benefit transfers, and jobs to judge how India’s state and general elections may pan out.
Earnings: For the past two years, we have been forecasting a turn in earnings which hasn’t happened, creating deep skepticism whether the 8-year-long earnings recession is over. While we have trimmed our FY2019 and FY2020 Sensex EPS by 1% to reflect 2QFY2019 results, revenue growth is a sign that we are headed for a strong second half, led by corporate banks.
Demand-supply: Foreign portfolio selling has reset ownership in India versus emerging markets to seven-year lows, creating room for buying by foreign investors. Domestic households continue to make a strategic and structural shift toward equities.
Valuations: PE, relative valuations and valuations vs. rates are still not at buy levels. In our view PB is a better timing tool given the earnings and rates cycles. The PB has broken its 2013-2018 range to the downside and is at levels offering better than fair equity risk premium.
Sentiment: Most of our sentiment signals including our proprietary sentiment indicator, market breadth and inter day volatility, are at buy levels.
Portfolio strategy: We like GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks among banks, discretionary consumption and industrials—both large and mid-caps.
Edited extracts from Morgan Stanley report on India equity strategy
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.