Market Strategy: COVID-19 impact likely to be limited

The continued escalation in the number of COVID-19 cases in several countries other than China over recent days will likely result in (i) a synchronised global economic slowdown and (ii) possible further loosening by global central banks. This may help reflate value of assets but economic activity will take longer to recover given the structural negative impact on the services sector in general and on smaller entities in the services sectors in particular.

The market is hopeful of rate cuts by global central banks

The sharp decline in global bond yields reflects the market’s heightened expectations around global central banks reducing their benchmark rates. In particular, the market expects the US Fed to cut its crucial Fed funds rate on March 18, 2020. The expectations of the market from central banks and the likely response from the central banks are similar to the policy response (rate cut, QEs) to past crises.

India is safe (for now)…

The Indian economy should see only limited impact from the COVID-19 issue assuming India does not see any outbreak. So far, India has seen a limited number of cases. However, there could be potential disruption in supply of certain components and raw materials in agrichemicals, automobiles, consumer durables and pharmaceuticals in the case of a prolonged slowdown in China.

…but not very sound

The ongoing economic slowdown in India will likely continue for another few quarters. We do not see a material impact on the economy due to the ongoing COVID-19 issue assuming India does not see any outbreak. Nonetheless, the Indian economy has its own struggles and the recent downgrade of FY2019 GDP growth to 6.1% from 6.8% shows that the economy had slowed down earlier than is/was believed. We have long argued that the slowdown reflects both structural and cyclical challenges. The government does not have the wherewithal to revive the economy quickly. We see domestic interest rates declining further but would clarify that a 50 bps decline in borrowing rates (maximum under the current circumstances) is unlikely to revive automobile and housing demand.

Earnings downgrades likely

We do see downside risks to overall earnings of the market and of the metal & mining and oil, gas and consumable fuels sectors through lower global commodity prices and profitability. These sectors are not very material to overall earnings currently (after adjusting for profits of Coal India and retailing and telecom businesses of RIL) but can pose meaningful downside risks to earnings (given the volatile nature of the earnings of such companies) depending on the extent of China and global economic slowdown.