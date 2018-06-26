Sensex live updates: BSE Sensex drops 100 pts on weak global cues, Nifty 50 gives up 30 pts; Tata Motors down over 1%

BSE Sensex opened over 100 points lower on Tuesday as weak cues from the global markets dented investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 fell almost 30 points in early trade. Global stocks extended a sell-off on Tuesday as investors were steered away from riskier assets on an escalating trade fight between the US and other major economies, with markets in China bearing the brunt of investor anxiety, according to a Reuters report. Shares of Tata Motors, Vedanta, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, SBI were among the top losers on the BSE Sensex.
The BSE Sensex trimmed earlier losses and recovered over 150 points to a high of 35,496.08 aided by strong buying in shares of Coal India, Asian Paints, M&M, Bharti Airtel, LT and HDFC among others. The Nifty 50 recovered 44 points to an intra-day high of 10,776.60 points.
Oil prices inched up on Tuesday on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports, although plans by producer cartel OPEC to raise output continued to drag, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures were at $74.81 per barrel at 0311 GMT, up 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.24 a barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.22 percent.
Shares of Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Gujarat NRE Coke, KRBL, Jet Airways in focus today. India's share markets opened lower on Tuesday but recovered partly within minutes following the surge in share prices of heavyweight companies such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys, TCS.
The Indian rupee fell by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade. A lower opening in the Indian stock markets, as well as dollar-demand from importers and banks weighed heavy on the domestic currency. The rupee had ended sharply lower by 29 paise at 68.13 against the US currency on Monday.