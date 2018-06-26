Sensex live updates: BSE Sensex drops 100 pts on weak global cues, Nifty 50 gives up 30 pts; Tata Motors down over 1%

Stock market live: BSE Sensex opened lower by over 100 points following weak global cues.

BSE Sensex opened over 100 points lower on Tuesday as weak cues from the global markets dented investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 fell almost 30 points in early trade. Global stocks extended a sell-off on Tuesday as investors were steered away from riskier assets on an escalating trade fight between the US and other major economies, with markets in China bearing the brunt of investor anxiety, according to a Reuters report. Shares of Tata Motors, Vedanta, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, SBI were among the top losers on the BSE Sensex.