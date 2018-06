Indian stock markets opened on a lower note on Monday.

Indian stock markets opened on a lower note on Monday following weak Asian peers. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 50 points to a low of 35,637.95 points in early trade. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) slid 17 points to a low of 10,804.50 points. Tata Motors slipped over 1% in early trade on Monday. Shares of ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries traded in the red.