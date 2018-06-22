Sensex updates live: BSE Sensex, Nifty50 trade in red; RIL, Wipro, Coal India drop over 1%

The domestic equity markets opened on a lower note on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex index falling 50 points to a low of 35,381.48 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 20 points to a low of 10,720.70 points. Coal India shares were trading with losses of over 1% in early trade. Asian shares were under pressure on Friday on trade war fears with the U.S., while oil prices were choppy ahead of major OPEC meet.
On Thursday, the Sensex closed trade 114.94 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 35,432.39 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 10,741.10 points, down 30.95 points or 0.29 per cent. RITES IPO was fully subscribed by 2.11 times on the second day of the offer with investors bidding for 5.32 crore shares of the 2.52 crore shares offered to them. Fine Organic Industries’ IPO was subscribed 39% on the second day of the bidding on Thursday.
Vishal Sikka in middle of row: Former Infosys top boss faces Teradata suit for ‘theft’ of trade secrets
Teradata, a cloud-based data firm, has alleged that key SAP employees, including its then former CTO Vishal Sikka, were involved in misappropriation of Teradata’s trade secrets. Vishal Sikka who was formerly with Infosys is considered to be one of the key people behind the growth of SAP’s analytics platform.
Top five losers on the S&P BSE Sensex: RIL (down 1.47%), Coal India (down 1.21%), Tata Motors DVR (down 1.19%), SBI (down 0.97%), Wipro (down 0.97%)
Top five gainers: M&M (up 1.73%), HDFC (up 0.62%), ITC (up 0.54%), Tata Steel (up 0.42%), LT (up 0.29%)
Big market reforms: Sebi simplifies buyback regulations, changes IPO price band timeline
The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) has approved amendments to buyback and takeover regulations and changed the time for announcing the price band of initial public offering (IPO) from 5 to 2 days, Chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters. SEBI had made a proposal to bring changes based on suggestions made by the regulator’s Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC).
Oil prices rise on uncertainty ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent in early Asian trading on Friday, pushed up by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $73.88 per barrel at 0144 GMT, up 83 cents, or 1.1 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.30 a barrel, up 76 cents, or 1.2 percent.
Asian shares under pressure, trade at 6-month lows as signs of tariff effects appear
Asian shares were under pressure on Friday on signs US trade battles with China and many other countries are starting to chip away at corporate profits, with oil prices choppy ahead of major producers meeting to discuss raising output. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, stuck barely above its six-month low hit on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.0 percent.
Rites IPO fully subscribed on Day 2
RITES IPO was fully subscribed by 2.11 times on the second day of the offer with investors bidding for 5.32 crore shares of the 2.52 crore shares offered to them. Qualified Institutional Buyers bid for 0.32 times the shares offered to them, high net worth individuals bid for 0.48 times their allocation, retail investors 5.59 times and employees bid for 0.56 times of their allocation.
Rupee gains 19 paise aided by global dollar weakness
The rupee firmed up by 19 paise to 67.79 against the dollar today after increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. On Thursday, the rupee ended 10 paise higher at 67.98 against the greenback on sustained selling of the dollar by exporters and local banks.
